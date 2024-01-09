Old video of Ajagurajah prophesying Cheddar would be president of Ghana resurfaces

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An old video of the leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, prophesying that Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar would become president of Ghana, has resurfaced online.



The video, which was released in 2023, went viral after Cheddar officially unveiled himself as the man behind The New Force political movement. His unveiling followed the cancellation of the 'Convention' programme scheduled to take place at Independence Square.



The said event was cancelled at the 11th hour due to unforeseen circumstances.



In the video shared by Ajagurajah on his Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb, he stated emphatically that Ghanaians should look out for Cheddar because he would become president of the nation one day.



He also noted that Cheddar is spiritually powerful and no one should dare attack him by any means because the attempt would foil.



“One of the young guys in Ghana when you summon his soul it will not appear is Cheddar. That young guy, be afraid of him. Someone who can tame a tiger, be very careful with him. He is a future president of Ghana, I swear to God. I have not said something like this before so mark it somewhere.



"The guy has a lot of things [spiritually] so don’t tempt him. If you're a friend or relative don’t dare to charm him because it will not suffice. He is not a military person but always he is dressed like an African dictator,” he said in the video.



It remains to be seen whether Cheddar’s political ambitions shall come to pass or not.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



SB/BB



Watch the video below



