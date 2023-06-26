Ola Micheal 'stings' Yvonne Nelson over memoir

Entertainment of Monday, 26 June 2023

Ghanaian film producer and presenter, Ola Michael has stated that Yvonne Nelson was dishonest in her book ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’.



Since the actress made some revelations in her book which included her relationship with Sarkodie, her mother’s unwillingness to disclose her real father to her, and other failed relationships she had been into, a number of Ghanaians shared varied opinions about her memoir.



Some criticized her for letting the world know her secrets while others applauded her for taking such a bold step thus one of the Ghanaians who shared their views on Yvonne Nelson’s book was Ola Michael.



Appearing as a guest on UTV’s United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, the producer mentioned that the actress was not honest in her memoir. This is because he thinks the actress was biased, that is, among those that hurt her, she mentioned some names and omitted others.



“With that particular honesty bit, you should be truthful so that your readers would be able to detect the honesty from your book but don’t be selective with the things you deal with and try and make some people look a bit uncomfortable but with others, you are afraid to mention their names because you’re in business with them”, he said.



According to Ola Michael, one part of the story he thinks Yvonne Nelson was not honest was when she said her mother once told her she regretted giving birth to her.



He further stated it could be that Yvonne Nelson did something unpleasant which pushed her mother to say that to her.



“We haven’t spoken about her mother yet but amongst the part where I feel she could have been a bit honest was to have given us a vivid detail of really what she did to make her mother say she regretted giving birth to her. Was I a spoilt child? What will a child do to her mother to make her mother say that to her?”, he stated.



In the book, Yvonne Nelson narrated circumstances that led to her decision to abort her pregnancy with rapper Sarkodie in 2010. That account was questioned by Ola who could not fathom why the actress would make it seem as though Sarkodie was the problem.



“When she narrated what led to Sarkodie's decision to abort the child. After that, when she came to the point where she was talking about film producers and their ban, in that chapter, she said at that time she was in her final year, she was banned by film producers, and on top of it, she was pregnant. This is how she concluded; she was not ready to have another life to take care of”, he explained.



