Entertainment of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Ola Michael replies The Don, says he does not think with his head

Ola Michael, Movie producer

Ghanaian movie maker and entertainment critic, Ola Michael has quickly replied to Prince Tsegah’s wild aspersions.



Taking to his Facebook wall, Ola Michael wrote a long post to address all the issues Hitz FM’s The Don raised when he decided to attack him for suggesting that Mark Okraku Mantey does not deserve the deputy ministerial position for the Tourism and Creative Arts Ministry.



According to Ola Michael, the comment from Prince Tsegah which sought to attack him only shows that he does not think with his brains but his stomach.



The Neat FM presenter also said that Prince Tsegah is a dunderhead, who does not deserve a minute of his time.



He also stated emphatically that he does not envy Okraku Mantey in any way as The Don suggested but he is one of those friends who is always to tell the truth, no matter how bitter it may taste.



