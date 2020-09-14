Entertainment of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: GH Base

Ola Michael explains Akuapem Poloo’s nude video 'buzz'

Movie producer Ola Michael and Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo’s name has once again been dragged in the mad as a supposed leaked nude video of her is circulating on social media.



It was not long ago when the social media influencer was backlashed for doing a nude photoshoot with her son on his birthday.



Just when things had died off and Akuapem Poloo had come out saying she was no more going to trend with negative stuff because she had met with Sarkodie, this has happened.



Movie producer now radio personality, Ola Michael in a recent video has explained how the video hit the internet.



According to Ola Michael, the video was recorded by a friend who once lived with Poloo but is no more in good terms with her, hence coming out with this video to destroy her.



Per Ola Micheal’s statement, Akuapem Poloo was not aware that her friend had recorded the video but after watching it knew it was her.



Watch video below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.