Entertainment of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ola Michael apologises for saying 'Stonebwoy once again pulled a gun', says he was misled

Ola Michael claimed that Stonebwoy pulled a gun during a scuffle with Sakodie's Manager, Angel Town

Ola Michael, an entertainment critic, who alleged Stonebwoy, “got infuriated because he was not allowed to park his car at a spot where Shatta Wale was later allowed to park” has rendered an unqualified apology.



Michael, who made the allegations on live radio some two weeks ago, in eating back his words on the latest episode of “Entertainment Ghana”, a weekly programme he hosts on Neat FM 100.9 of Accra, claimed he was misled by a source.



Michael had alleged: “That was what brought the anger which resulted in the throwing of punches causing Sarkodie’s Manager, Angel to be at the receiving end….. He did not only throw punches, Stonebwoy once again pulled a gun”.



Over a year ago Stonebwoy was the most vilified person in Ghana after he pulled a gun at the 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in what he claimed to be “self-defence” against an imminent attack he perceived was coming at him from Shatta Wale.



A year down the line when the Afro-dancehall artist thought he had been able to put all that behind him, after reconciling with Wale, then he once again made the wrong headlines for allegedly pulling a gun in a scuffle with Angel Town, the manager of Sarkodie. Ola Michael had alleged the incident took place during the video recording of Sarkordie’s Black Love virtual Concert.



Stonebwoy apologized for the misunderstanding that ensued at the car park between himself and Angel Town, but emphatically denied pulling a gun.



In retracting the wild allegations, MIchael explained: “One of the reporters assured [me] that he had a video but upon us pushing and watching the said video we cannot confidently say what he told us, which we reported……...we cannot confidently say that what I was shown was any gun being brandished at the venue….. so the part of the report about the gun brandishing I think the guys misled us,” Michael said.



He then pleaded: “We apologise for trusting in our sources and reporting what our sources gave us. So those who got offended by the report that we gave when you listen to the report, we insisted on the saying that ‘they said, they said’ because those were the reports that we received. But we’ve watched it, we have crossed checked and we have come to the conclusion that indeed there was no gun, there was no knife and then we were misled. We apologise for that and so those affected should forgive us”.

