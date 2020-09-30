Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Okyeman Cultural Ensemble collaborates with WOMBA Africa

A group picture of members of Okyeman Cultural Ensemble and Womba Africa at a show in 2018

The Okyeman Cultural Ensemble, which is specialised in thrilling audiences to traditional and contemporary African dance and music, has collaborated with various cultural troupes. And one of such cultural troupes is WOMBA Africa, cultural troupe in Ghana.



In an interview with Today, the Founder and Leader of Okyeman Cultural Ensemble, Mr G.K.N. Amofa, who hails from Kibi Apapam in the Eastern Region, recounted that in 2018, his group collaborated with WOMBA Africa to perform at Zen Garden at Labone, a suburb of Accra.



“It was a great collaboration as we thrilled our audiences to great African music and dance,” he recalled.



In addition, he indicated that his group has performed at very important governmental functions, national and international music and dance festivals.



He said their dance and music, which is highly participatory, is a delight to watch.



“Our kind of music is a blend of traditional with modern rhythms,” he told this paper.



He said the Okyeman Cultural Ensemble comprises locally based musicians and dancers.



He added that his group is also noted for its mastery in artistic dancing laced with very unique singing prowess.



Humble beginning



Mr Amofa disclosed that his group specialises in dazzling audiences both home and abroad with its artistic dancing and singing skills.



He said he started his music and dancing career from a humble beginning in Jamestown, a suburb of Accra in the Greater Accra Region, which was where he was born and bred. He intimated his stay in Jamestown enabled him to connect with Gas in Jamestown, which helped tremendously in moulding his music career.



According to him, he first started with the formation of Okyeman Records which membership included past members of Nyanyala Creation Production. And this is what has metamorphosed into what today is known as the Okyeman Cultural Ensemble, he explained.



Although Okyeman Cultural Ensemble is rooted in traditional music, Mr Amofa explained that his group had developed a new brand of music and dance.



Other activities



He said in addition to singing and dancing, the Okyeman Cultural Ensemble was into event organisation, sound engineering and cultural troupe.



The group, he went on to add, is noted for its innovative rhythms and dance.



“Okyeman Cultural Ensemble fuses of brass and lead guitar with electrifying jazz and African rhythms carefully blended with traditional Ghanaian instrumentals,” Mr Amofa indicated.



Furthermore, he said the group portrays the rich culture of the Akyem people in a very dramatic way.



“…and this we do through drums, songs, dance, costumes and during festivities,” he said.



He told this paper that among the drums they used are "Mpintin," "Mmomaa," "Kete," "Fontonfrom," etc.



Performs outside the country



He noted that Okyeman Cultural Ensemble also performs on different occasions including during funeral celebrations and multicultural festivities.



“We also get invitations to go and perform outside the country,” he revealed.



He noted that in the group’s quest to carve a niche for itself, they have championed the art of dazzling audiences home and around the world with spectacular and sterling performances.





