Okyeame Kwame speaks on drug use and healthy lifestyle practices

Entertainment of Monday, 15 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Okyeame Kwame, has revealed that he has smoked weed only twice in his life and did not enjoy the experience.



in a myjoyonline.com report, the musician, who is known for his conscious lyrics and positive message, emphasized that he wants to be conscious and aware of his surroundings and everything that intoxicates him is not his preference.



“I have smoked weed before; twice in my life. One, two. I didn’t enjoy it. This is me, I want to be conscious. I want to be aware. I want to know what is happening around me.



“I want to feel what is within me. So everything that intoxicates me I don’t like. So when I took it I became slow, and then I started hallucinating,” Okyeame Kwame said.



He reiterated that he wants to be intentional about all he does and be responsible for them without saying he was influenced by anyone or anything and also revealed that he has stayed away from alcohol.



“I don’t drink alcohol. I have tasted alcohol before, but all the alcohol I have taken in 47 years, if I should put it in one beer bottle, it will be like half. I don’t drink alcohol,” he added.



He emphasized that his secret to staying young and healthy is eating the right food at the right time and exercising regularly.



The artiste also revealed that he gets seven hours of sleep every day, practices intermittent fasting, and eats his main meal at 10:30 am or 11 am without forgetting to keep his body fit at the gym.



On his birthday on April 17, 2023, Okyeame Kwame posted a photo of himself in boxer shorts to promote his new brand. Although he received some backlash for the photo being too revealing, he was unfazed by the criticism and viewed it as good publicity for his product.



“Since what I did does not hurt anybody or flout any laws, I am unfazed by the backlash. I am just happy that I had good publicity for the product,” he said.



Okyeame Kwame's stance on drug and alcohol use and his dedication to healthy living and promoting his brand are a reflection of his strong work ethic and passion for his craft. He continues to inspire and motivate others to live their best lives and pursue their dreams.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:











ADA/DA