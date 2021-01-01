Entertainment of Friday, 1 January 2021

Okyeame Kwame ignites hiplife at The Hiplife Party

Ghanaian heavyweight hiplife legends, thrilling fans with their back to back hit songs, on the Christmas eve 25th of December 2020, at The Hiplife Party, at the +233 Grills Bar.



Some of the great artists who performed to entertain fans, include Okyeame Kwame, Okyeame Quophi, Kunta Kinte from the Bradex fame, Obour, Ex Doe, Tsikago, Tic, Akatakyie, Reggie Rockstone, Root Eye & host of others.



Okyeame Kwame started the show by introducing his younger brother Kunta Kinte, in which they performed hits songs sunch 419, Simple and Dondoo together.



The Guest DJ for the night was Andy Dosty, who came in with a Jam section, by playing back to back Hiplife tunes to climax the event.



TV3 Mentor finalists were given the platform to perform each of their songs on the Show, to unleash their talent to the world.



Sarkodie after watching a series of videos on Social Media reacted saying, "how did I miss this legendary show".



Watch videos from the event:





