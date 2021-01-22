Entertainment of Friday, 22 January 2021

Okyeame Kwame explains why his children will stay home despite reopening of schools

Okyeame Kwame, Musician

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 21st COVID-19 address to the nation on Sunday, January 3, 2021, noted that adequate measures have been put in place to make schools safe for pupils to go back.



This directive to reopen schools have been met with divergent views as some people contemplate the consequences of allowing children to return to school in the midst of the hike in COVID-19 cases with several deaths recorded as well.



In this regard, Ghanaian rapper and entrepreneur, Okyeame Kwame born Kwame Nsiah-Apau was asked by Amansan Krakye in an exclusive interview on Kastle Drive monitored by MyNewsGh.com whether it’s safe for kids to go back to school.



He answered on the show “As for this question by your kind courtesy I can’t respond to it because it’s too difficult. This is something that the President himself has said that we should take our kids back to school.



“I don’t know to which extent that they’ve researched to conclude that we should take our kids back to school. So if I should answer your question as to whether it is safe to take our kids to school in the midst of the coronavirus then it means I am an expert in education or health,” he added on Kastle Drive.



“Meanwhile I’m not an expert in both fields so by your kind courtesy please forgive me because I can’t respond,” Okyeame Kwame told Amansan Krakye.