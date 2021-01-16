Okyeame Kwame and wife celebrate 12 years in marriage

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Love they say is a beautiful thing, without doubts, Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame and wife, Annica Nsiah-Appau are the true definition of couple goals in the country.



To mark their 12th wedding anniversary, the 'Rap Dacta', Okyeame Kwame took to his Instagram page to shower praises on his wife whom he says has been the pillar in his life for all these years.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on Instagram, the musician wrote, “I don't quite know how to say thank you so for now let me just show you. I'm preparing a message that is deserving of your beauty, your valour, your kindness, your strength and your graceful presence. Wait for it this evening. Just wait for it!! HAPPY ANNI-VERSARY my love.”



Mrs Okyeame as she is popularly known manages her husband as an artiste. The couple who tied the knot in 2009 have been blessed with two children.



The fun fact about this couple is that Okyeame Kwame has promised never to cheat on his wife for as long as he stays alive.



Annica on the other hand in an interview in 2018, said that her husband is immune to cheating as he has pledged to be faithful to her.



See the Okyeame Kwame's post in celebration of his wedding anniversary below:



