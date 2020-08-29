You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 08 29Article 1045852

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Okyeame Kwame, Sarkodie, Celestine Donkor et al among winners on #VGMA21 night

Past winners of the topmost award Okyeame Kwame and Sarkodie were awardees on the first night of the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held from the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Friday, August 28 under strict COVID-19 protocols.

While Okyeame Kwame’s Bolgatanga Girl won him the Record of the Year, which also won engineer Dan Grahl the Sound Engineer of the Year, Sarkodie won the Best International Collaboration of the Year with his song Lucky featuring Rudeboy.

There were first time winners on the night as well.

Female gospel artiste Celestine Donkor was adjudged the Female Vocalist of the Year while fellow gospel artiste MOG Music was named the Male Vocalist of the Year.

DopeNation and Cina Soul also won the Best Group of the Year and Best Video of the Year respectively.

Below is the full list of winners on Day 1:

Male Vocalist of the Year – MOG Music

Female Vocalist of the Year – Celestine Donkor

Songwriter of the Year – Kofi Kinaata

Record of the Year – Okyeame Kwame

Sound Engineer of the Year – Grahl Daniel

Best Video of the Year – Kill Me by Cina Soul

Best Group of the Year – DopeNation

Producer of the Year – MOG

Instrumentalist of the Year – Emmanuel Bludo

Traditional Group of the Year – Tessa Group

Best International Collaboration – Sarkodie ft Rudeboy

Africa Artiste of the Year – Burna Boy

Lifetime Achievement of the Year – George Darko

The night saw performances from the likes of Kelvyn Boy, Strongman, Eno Barony and KK Fosu.

The event continues on Saturday with Kofi Kinaata, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, AMG Medikal and Diana Hamilton vying for the topmost award – Artiste of the Year.

