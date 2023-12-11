Okodorm teams up with Obibini for 'Sempe'

Music of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: Fiifi Adinkra, Contributor

Ghanaian fast-rising musician Okodorm is set to captivate music enthusiasts with his latest release, "Sempe," featuring Obibini. The highly anticipated Afrobeats love song is scheduled for release on December 22, 2023.



"Sempe" is a melodic masterpiece that delves into the intricacies of love, narrating the tale of a young man who discovers a newfound love. The song delivers a heartfelt message as the protagonist advises his love interest to remain unperturbed by external opinions and to maintain a calm demeanor despite what people may say.



Okodorm, known for his outstanding lyrics, brings a fresh perspective to the contemporary Ghanaian music scene. Collaborating with Obibini, an award-winning rapper celebrated for his lyrical prowess, adds an extra layer of depth and sophistication to "Sempe."



The Afrobeats genre, with its rich fusion of African rhythms and global influences, serves as the perfect backdrop for the expressive storytelling in "Sempe." The track promises to be a compelling blend of catchy melodies, rhythmic beats, and evocative lyrics that will resonate with listeners across diverse audiences.



The official release date for "Sempe" is December 22, 2023, and fans can look forward to streaming the song on various digital platforms. The collaboration between Okodorm and Obibini is expected to generate widespread acclaim, further solidifying their positions as dynamic forces in the Ghanaian music scene.



As anticipation builds for the release of "Sempe," Okodorm and Obibini express their gratitude to their fans for their unwavering support. The duo is confident that "Sempe" will not only showcase their musical prowess but also leave a lasting impression on the hearts of music lovers around the world.