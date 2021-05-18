Okese1 praises Pentecost Church for Prison Camp says it’s not a misplaced priority

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Fast-rising Hip Hop artiste, Okese1 real name Frank Nana Afrane has told Amansan Krakye that he agrees with many who see the building of prison camps by the Church of Pentecost as a great initiative.



“It’s cool to use church funds to build a prison camp. I know the suffering some of my colleagues are going through in prison so I support the idea,” he remarked.



Okese1 said on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com that “It’s not easy for prisoners so if the church will build a prison camp then it’s a good idea”.



Responding to the controversies surrounding the commissioning of an ultramodern prison camp at Ejura by the Church of Pentecost, Okese1 said there is the need to also focus on the sufferings prisoners go through.



“Sometimes we need to also focus our attention on those in prison because they’re really suffering,” he added on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



“Me for instance, I do offer some amount of money to people who have been imprisoned. So it’s a good initiative and it will be very helpful,” he told host



The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has disclosed that the church is working on completing three more prisons before the end of the year 2021.