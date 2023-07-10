Oheneba Kissi, others rock AGUS Highlife concert

Entertainment of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

There is no doubt patrons of the two-day AGUS Highlife Open Concert had a good time when it came off at Helvetaplatz-Zurich, Switzerland, from June 30 to July 1, 2023.



Yes, the audience, made up of Ghanaians and foreigners, had all the right reasons to jam. They were treated to beautiful songs plus equally beautiful stagecraft when some of the nation’s finest acts took turns to distribute excitement at the event which was co-hosted by MC Rexx and Babiee Dapaah.



Oheneba Kissi and Adane Best took the shine as the best performers at the concert.



The two artistes were phenomenal thrilling patrons with songs from their many hits. Their interactions with the audience, coupled with their performances, made them stand out.



The other Ghanaian artistes on the bill were Trigmatic, Dada Hafco, Epixode, Dada K D- also did a good job. There was no dull moment when they mounted the stage.



In a brief statement, the lead organiser of the Highlife Open Concert, Philip Wangyims, said the event has come to stay, adding that next year’s event would take place at the same venue.



Put together by the Association of Ghanaian Unions Switzerland (AGUS), the concert was part of its commitment to promoting Highlife music and increasing its patronage in Switzerland.