Ohemaa Woyeje survives motor accident along N1 highway

Renowned radio presenter and DJ at Angel FM in Accra, Ohemaa Woyeje has narrowly escaped death after being involved in a car accident.



According to reports from ZionFelix and sighted by GhanaWeb, the accident occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, October 29, 2023, on the stretch between Fiesta Royale Hotel and Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout. Although her car was damaged in the accident, Ohemaa Woyeje fortunately emerged from the accident with her life intact.



The news of her survival brought a collective sigh of relief from her dedicated fans, who flooded social media with messages of support and prayers for her speedy recovery.



This incident happened just weeks before her highly anticipated "2D experience," a special event planned to celebrate her remarkable 20-year journey in the media.



The event was originally scheduled for November 11 at the prestigious Accra International Conference Center and had been eagerly awaited by her fans and colleagues.



