Music of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: attractivemustapha.com

Ohemaa Woyeje set to release first reggae single titled 'Jungle hunt'

Media personality, Ohemaa Woyeje and Jamaican artist KGenius

Media personality, Ohemaa Woyeje is set to release her first music single featuring notable Jamaican artist KGenius.



The song titled “Jungle hunt” which is set to be released today is a Reggae song which talks about love.



The celebrated radio personality who has always wished to do music right from her teenage days could not fulfill the dream because radio took over her first love which is music.



Sources reveal to attractivemustapha.com, that she did a lot of musical demos in the year 2000 which were mostly Hiplife and Reggae.



She describes Reggae as her root because she loves conscious music.



