Ohemaa Woyeje exposes the rot among some Ghanaian media personalities

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Radio presenter, Ohemaa Woyeje has taken on media personalities who are known to talk evil about colleagues at work, putting them up for public ridicule at every given opportunity.



In the wake of Nana Ama McBrown's exit from Despite Media to Media General, some former colleagues openly called her ungrateful and registered their displeasure over her decision to switch to a different media company.



Ohemaa Woyeje in an interview with blogger Zionfelix recalled how she suffered a similar fate when she moved from The Multimedia Group to the Angel Broadcasting Network.



Ohemaa, with over 20 years of experience in the media space, has admonished Ghanaian media personalities to change their 'unprofessional' attitude by respecting people's decisions, especially in the case of McBrown.



"As media personalities, we fail to put ourselves in the shoes of colleagues who decide to move to different stations. We only understand these people when it is also our time to move.



"You don't need the opinion of another person when making life and career decisions because it has to do with you only...those who are insulting and tagging McBrown as ungrateful, I suffered same when I left Multimedia...there comes a time when one will have to move. Stop attacking people, it is wrong to have attacked McBrown.



She added that some colleagues at her present workplace, nearly caused her to resign. It took the intervention of the owner of ABN, Dr Kweku Oteng to talk her out of the situation adding that some colleagues love to sabotage others when they see them progress.









Watch our latest programmes below:



















OPD/BB