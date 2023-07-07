Ohemaa Mercy launches 10th Tehilla Experience, scheduled for August 13

Entertainment of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award winning Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy is set to host the 10th edition of her event Tehilla Experience as she has unveiled it at a plush ceremony in Accra.



The colourful press launch was graced by colleagues including Ceccy Twum, Piesie Esther, Obaapa Christy, Efe Grace and Uncle Ato alongside some pastors. They included Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro of the Alabaster International Ministry, Apostle BB Frederick of Omega Revival Center.



Having organized successful editions since its inception in 2013, Ohemaa Mercy expressed gratitude to God, individuals and organisations who have supported her in diverse ways. She was optimistic the 10th edition will be exceptional.



“At this moment, I find myself in the words of the Psalmist in Psalm 118 verse 23, ‘This is the doing of the Lord and it is marvelous in our sight’. I am grateful to the Lord for the grace to stay consistent for 10 years.



“It has been sometimes great, sometimes extremely challenging, but in all I want to thank God for his mercy for the past 10 years and all the people he brought my way to keep this programme as vibrant as it has become,” said Ohemaa Mercy who could not hide her excitement.



“My prayer for the next 10 years is for the Lord to grant us all the strength we need to keep pushing this mandate he has given us,” she added.



Dubbed ‘Tehilla X’, the theme for this year’s event is ‘Fire and Fragrance’. The event is slated for Sunday, August 13, 2023, at the Oil Dome, RoyalHouse Chapel International, Accra at 4 pm prompt.



Artistes billed for the show include Kofi Owusu Peprah, Efe Grace, Ceccy Twum, Uncle Ato, Pastor Joe Beecham, Diana Hamilton.



