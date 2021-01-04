Music of Monday, 4 January 2021

Ohemaa Mercy features MOG on ‘ote me mu (He lives in me)’

play videoOhemaa Mercy features MOG on a new song

Ghanaian gospel minstrel, Ohemaa Mercy has featured MOG on a new song titled “ote me mu (He lives in me)”.



Ohemaa Mercy and MOG appreciated the presence of Jesus in their hearts.



They bestowed their whole lives into the hands of the Almighty God.



Ohemaa Mercy and MOG also acknowledged that God advocates for them.



‘Ote Me Mu’ was produced by Kaywa.



The visuals of this powerful song were directed by McWillies.



Listen to the song in the video below:





