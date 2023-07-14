Ohemaa Mercy explains the importance of worship

Entertainment of Friday, 14 July 2023

Award-winning Gospel artiste, Ohemaa Mercy has explained the importance of worship and what it means to every Christian.



Worship is one of the activities that forms part of a church program and it gives the platform to every Christian to exalt the Creator.



According to Ohemaa Mercy, anyone who goes to church and misses out on the worship period has missed out on a lot of opportunities.



The gospel artiste asserted that during the time of worship, every Christian is at his or her lowest moment and that is the only time the Holy Spirit or God descends to heal and gives out his blessings to his children.

She added that the only thing God requests her children to do for him is to worship him.



In an interview with Romeo on Accra FM, she said: “When you go to church and miss out on worship, there is nothing you’re going to get there. The most relevant aspect of the church service, you have missed because anytime people come together to worship God, that is when God releases his mantle, and glory and releases your answers. So, if you really want to see the face of God, it is through worship you don’t even believe in. Let’s say you were late and upon your arrival at church, the pastor began preaching, it means you have missed a lot”.



During the engagement, she further spoke about how a lady once missed out on her blessings from God because she was late for worship.



She stated that the woman had been crying to God for a child and the day God had wanted to answer her prayers, she was not there to receive it.



“I went to a church and before they called on me, there was worship going on then God opened my eyes. I saw some empty chairs and you know people are used to registering a seat at church and that is where the person always seat, whether she comes to church late or not. There was this particular lady when I held the microphone, I asked about her whereabouts and I was told she hasn’t arrived yet.



“A few hours later, when she arrived at church, I was singing. I went to her and told her she has missed her blessing. I asked her if she had given birth and she said no. I told her God sent her angels to bring you your child but they have taken it back because you were not around”, she explained to the host.



