Ohemaa Mercy, MOG storm 'New Wine Concert' with 'Ote Me Mu'

The glory of the Lord took place at the 6th edition of 'New Wine Concert', an annual gospel musical program hosted by award winning gospel minister MOG Music.



The virtual concert which was streamed Live at 7pm, was a bliss with powerful ministration from Joe Mettle, Ohemaa Mercy, Luigi MaClean, Herty Corgie, Pas. Kyerematen, Pastor Zitakusi and Kindzkid.



Gospel minstrel Ohemaa Mercy in her prophetic element stormed the stage with her new hit 'Ote Me Mu' together with MOG Music.



Watching and listening to these amazing gospel giants ministering together was indeed a 'heaven on earth' experience.



Watch the video below:



