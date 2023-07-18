Ohemaa Mercy, Akesse Brempong, others join Prophet Benjamin Fordjour for Invasion 2023

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Invasion 2023 is set to captivate the world under the visionary theme of "New Dimension," as foreseen by the renowned Prophet Benjamin Fordjour.



With gospel musicians Ohemaa Mercy alongside Akesse Brempong, Ohemaa Mercy, Ps. Isiah Fosu Kwkaye, Gina Doe, and Jojo Arhin on the bill, this year’s edition of the event which has been successfully held over the years, will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre from Friday, July 28 to Saturday, July 29, 2023.



The first day will be an all-night session beginning from 8 pm while day two is an impartation session starting from 4 pm.



Speaking at the unveiling on Saturday, Prophet Benjamin Fordjour was optimistic about an atmosphere of spiritual awakening. He emphasized that ‘Invasion 2023’ will be a transformative journey for attendees, offering them a deeper connection to their spirituality and a profound understanding of their place in the divine plan.



"Invasion has come to stay,” said the preacher. “The whole idea is to bring people to the presence of God. So anywhere you are in Ghana, you should make your way to Invasion. The miracles will just be powerful. There will be tremendous blessings from the men of God to be present. It will be a great experience.”



BB