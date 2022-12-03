'Oh Suarez so you know how to cry?? Nonsense' - Sandra Ankobiah asks

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 December 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Actress Sandra Ankobiah had staunchly supported the Black Stars throughout the World Cup, from rallying support for the team, fending off pessimists and even organizing a predict and win for the final group game.
In the end, the Black Stars lost to Uruguay by 2 - 0 but she gave out the promised prize monies.
She also joined Ghanaians in lamenting the loss to Luis Suarez and his colleagues but also had a word for the former Liverpool striker.
"Oh Suarez so you know how to cry?? Now you know how we felt. Nonsense," one of her post-game tweets read.
It was in reaction to viral photos of Suarez weeping at the prospect of exiting the tournament.
Ghana ended bottom of Group H with Portugal topping whiles South Korea finsihed second ahead of Uruguay on goal difference - both teams finished with four points apiece.
The Black Stars recorded three points from three games - losing to Portugal and Uruguay and beating South Korea. They scored five goals and conceded seven.
Coach Otto Addo has resigned his position in the post-match press conference.
