Entertainment of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Ogidi Brown reunites with Cryme Officer after sacking him from his record label

Owner of OGB Music Ogidi Brown

The owner of OGB Music has reunited with his estranged signee who he sacked from the record label a few weeks ago.



It could be recalled that during the friction that happened between Ogidi Brown and is former signee Fameye, Ogidi Brown was sacked from the record label for insubordination.



His sacking came after he threatened to leave OGB Music should anything happen to his fellow musician Fameye. His threat was in relation to a threat made by Ogidi Brown to kill Fameye and his baby if he doesn’t pay him some money he allegedly owed him.



In a current development, Ogidi Brown has announced that he has reunited with his former signee Cryme Officer after he has forgiven him for his show of disrespect to the management of the record label.



Breaking the news on her Instagram page with a photo taken with Cryme Officer, the singer and artiste manager thanked all those who helped in reuniting the two of them after their feud.



