Ogidi Brown recalls his near-death experience 8 years ago

April 5, 2023, marks exactly eight (8) years after Ogidi Brown had a near-fatal accident.



The horrific encounter with a huge tipper truck occurred in Italy.



Recalling the incident whiles thanking God for his life, the Ghanaian musician and artiste manager took to social media to share some pictures.



A photo slide of the accident scene, pictures of himself in a bad state at the hospital, and several others were seen on his Instagram page.



He also shared pictures of his recovery process and how he had been confined in a wheelchair to date.



"Glory to be God. Today is exactly 8 years after my accident on 5th April 2015. I celebrate this date as though it is my birthday because I saw death and I would have been Gone for 8 years now but God did it. Help me thank God," his caption read.



The post generated several comments from scores of celebrities on social media.



Rapper Eno Barony, took to the comment section and wrote,



"8 years ago when I heard the news and saw the pictures my heart was broken I cried I asked God why and I couldn't reach u on phone too I was so scared for ya life but today you are here with us smiling again I thank God for your life."



"Happy new life fine boy," Beverly Afaglo wrote.



