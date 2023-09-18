Offei out with new single titled 'Ayaya'

Music of Monday, 18 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian music Sensation, Offei, has returned to the music scene after a two-year music hiatus with the release of his single "Ayaya," a captivating hipLife track produced by the masterful BabaWvd.



Offei is known for his hit single 'Fimano', which featured Nigeria's star, Patoranking.



However, after a long break, his new exciting release is a prelude to his forthcoming EP titled "Butterfly Season," which promises to showcase OFFEI's exceptional talent and unique musical style.



"Ayaya" is a dynamic and rhythmic track that effortlessly blends infectious beats with melodic vocals.



The song encapsulates the essence of Hiplife and AfroPop, reflecting the vibrant energy-rich music and cultural heritage of Ghana.



With lyrics that talk about love and sexiness. "Ayaya" is destined to be an anthem that resonates with music lovers worldwide.



Speaking about the upcoming release, Offei shared, "I am incredibly excited to share 'Ayaya' with the world. This song holds a special place in my heart, and I hope it spreads love and joy to everyone who listens to it.



As anticipation builds for the EP's release, Offei's artistry and versatility have caught the attention of industry insiders and music enthusiasts alike. With a fusion of contemporary AfroPop, Hip life and captivating melodies, "Butterfly Season" is poised to make an indelible mark on the music landscape.



"Ayaya" is available for streaming and download on all major digital streaming platforms.







Stay tuned for more updates and announcements by following OFFEI on social media



Instagram: @offeimusic



Twitter: @offeimusic



Tittok: @offeimusic



Facebook: @offei muzic



For media inquiries and interviews please contact:

offeipress@gmail.com