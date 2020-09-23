Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: John Atta-Kusi, Contributor

Odweanoma Paragliding Field commissioned, busts unveiled

The Paragliding Field has been improved into a model event ground

A ceremony has been held under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and its agencies at the Odweanoma Paragliding field to commission the upgraded paragliding field at Kwahu Atibie in the Eastern Region.



The Paragliding Field has been improved into a model event ground suitable for any recreational activity of any kind.



These include construction of new entrance post, fencing of the event grounds, paving of the entire area, construction of an enclosed VIP catering area, resurfacing of viewing partition among others.



The busts of two noble men who supported immersely in the development and growth of the sport in Ghana, Hon. Jake Otanka Obetsebi- Lamptey and Mr. Ferdinand Ayim, his Special Assistant, was also unveiled in honour of their hard work, dedication and visionary leadership in the development of Paragliding in Ghana.



Furthermore, the Kwahu Professional Network (KPN) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and its allied agencies launched the Second edition of "Y?nk?" Kwahu, under the theme; Our home, Our strength, Our heritage as part of the activities to promote domestic tourism.



The event saw prestigious people such as the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Mrs. Barbara Oteng- Gyasi, and her able deputy Minister, Alhaji Dr Ziblim Barri Iddi, the Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Samuel Aryertey and the Chief Director of the Ministry of Tourism, Mr. John Yaw Agbeko, the Board of Directors of GTA, led by Madam Adelaide Ahwireng and the CEO of GTA, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman.



Other dignitaries include the DCE's for Kwahu West and East, Hon. Emmanuel Atta Ofori Snr, and Hon. Isaac Agyepong, other heads of agencies of the Ministry of Tourism, and their staff.



The Traditional Authorities were led by the Mpraesohene and Benkumhene of Kwahuman, Nana Ampadu Daduam II, and Barima Kwame Asante Bediade II, Kwahuman Gyasehene and Atibiehene as well as the family of Mr. Ferdinand Ayim.





