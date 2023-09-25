OccupyJulorbiHouse: Nobody at the Jubilee House is a thief - National Theatre Board Chair

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2023

Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta, the Board Chairman of the National Theatre, has criticized the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters for what he sees as the disrespectful use of the term "Julor Bi" in reference to the Jubilee House.



He argued that the Jubilee House and its residents hold great significance for Ghana, and altering its name in this manner is a form of disrespect to both the memory of its former residents and the nation as a whole.



The term "Julor Bi" is derived from the Ga language, where it means "Child of a Thief." It is a playful twist on the name "Jubilee" from Jubilee House, which serves as the presidential seat of Ghana.



During an interview with GhOne TV, Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta questioned why such a name would be associated with an important institution like the Jubilee House. He added that the historical and symbolic significance of the Jubilee House unites the country, and tampering with its name could lead to division.



He stated, "Why would you use a name like that for an institutional place, a place that belongs to Ghanaians? And then this is the kind of name that those artists who claim to be ambassadors of Ghana, they were happy to use a name like that for a Ghanaian institution simply because of some political emotion, and we think it is funny."



Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta further emphasized that since the Jubilee House represents Ghana as a nation, using the name "Julorbi" instead implies labelling all Ghanaians as thieves.



He expressed that he does not consider anyone residing in the Jubilee House to be a thief, and urged for more unity and respect in the discourse surrounding the nation's institutions.



"So why should we now call ourselves thieves? I'm not a thief. And I don't think anybody in that building is a thief. Even those who call that place a thief house of thieves, I don't consider them thieves," he concluded.



The #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrations, which were organised by Democracy Hub, started on social media as a call against corruption and mismanagement of the economy.



A planned 3-day demonstration was marred with reports of manhandling by the Ghana Police Service and illegal arrests of about 49 protesters on its first day. The second and third days experienced no such incidents but generated international interest as well as support from major figures in the entertainment sector.



