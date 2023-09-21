OccupyJulorBi: Cina Soul spotted lending support to detained protestors

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 September 2023

A viral video online captures Cina Soul as the only celebrity who has extended support to the #OccupyJulorBi protestors who have been arrested while staging a demonstration around the Jubilee House on Thursday, September 21, 2023.



In the said video, the Ghanaian singer was seen interacting with some family and friends of the detained protestors at the Accra Regional police headquarters.



This development comes after the group of protestors, (Democracy Hub), led by Oliver Barker-Vormawor caused an alarm of their arrest on social media while highlighting that the police have suppressed their constitutional rights.



He stated that the country had weaponized the police to suppress demonstrators adding that it is a breach of democracy.



“We don’t know where they are taking us. They have no right to arrest demonstrators in the country. This is not the democracy we signed up for. This is not a democracy.”



Background



The protestors had earlier notified the Ghana Police Service of a planned demonstration on Nkrumah Memorial Day to call on “the President and members of the Economic Management Team to #FixTheCountry in light of the level of economic mismanagement and theft that has engulfed our government from the highest levels.”



But in a counter move, the police filed an application for an injunction against the protest on the eve of the event.



Watch the post below:





????????‍????????????????✊????: Currently, @Cina_Soul is the only Ghanaian music personality I’ve personally seen here at the Accra Regional Police Station. She’s engaged a number of the friends and family of some of the detained protestors at the entrance of the police station. She looks very… https://t.co/dQ6j1T8ycM pic.twitter.com/jWycgDBrn8 — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce????????‍???????????? (@OleleSalvador) September 21, 2023

