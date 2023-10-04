Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

#OccupyBoG: Politicians accompanied by bodyguards, who are they afraid of? - Afia Schwarzenegger mocks NDC MPs



Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has questioned why some Members of Parliament of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were accompanied by bodyguards during the #OccupyBoG demonstration.



According to her, it is astonishing why Members of Parliament would need extra protection during a protest while the Ghana Police Service had deployed personnel to ensure the safety of the demonstrators was not undermined.



Her comment comes after some MPs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were sighted being accompanied by bodyguards during the #OccupyBoG demonstration to make their grievances known to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).



“Politicians who were accompanied by their bodyguards to demonstrate nu…Please who are you afraid of???” Afia Schwarzenegger wrote on her Instagram page.



The Bank of Ghana has faced intense public scrutiny due to reports revealing a loss of over GH¢60 billion cedis in the year 2022.



Furthermore, experts and members of the opposition party have accused the bank of printing GH¢22.04 billion in 2022 without seeking parliamentary approval. Additionally, the bank is accused of writing off GH¢32 billion in government debt.



The opposition contends that the collaborative actions between the central bank and the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government have significantly contributed to the ongoing economic challenges within the country.



