Obuobia Darko-Opoku's speech on confidence at Women of Valour 2024

Ghanaian politician, journalist, and philanthropist, Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has advised young women to make a conscious effort to project confidence in their daily activities.



She said this at the Women of Valour 2024 event, where she delivered an empowering speech on the importance of confidence for women.



According to her, confidence is not just an accessory but an essential part of a woman's identity, and she urged attendees to embrace their unique qualities and recognise their worth.



“When you have confidence, you have everything, and you can enter every space. Confidence isn't an accessory. It is an essential part of who you are as a woman.



"Wearing your confidence is like wearing an invisible cloth that empowers you in every situation. It starts with embracing your unique qualities and recognizing your worth. Stand tall, shoulders back, and let your self-assured presence shine.



“Speak your mind, express your ideas, and own your space without hesitation. I'm not saying that be disrespectful, but be bold enough to speak,” she said.



Darko-Opoku, who is also a former parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress in Weija-Gbawe and the former host of TV Africa's "Breakfast Live," highlighted that confidence allows one to enter any space boldly, regardless of background or societal status.



She encouraged women to walk with their heads held high and to let their presence be known without seeking validation from others.



“Let me tell you, so far as you have confidence, you have everything. You can enter every corner, you can sit at every table, and you can stand on any platform. And let me remind you, nobody is born confident.



“Wearing your confidence is a journey, not a destination. It is about continuous self-discovery, growth, embracing the beauty and complexity, and shutting your eyes to the negativity that makes you uniquely you,” she said



She also touched on the future of women in leadership, expressing her belief that Ghana will soon have a female president and that it will be the collective effort of women to elevate her to that position.



“And I'm telling you today, a day is coming when this country will have a female president, and it will take us, the women, to push that woman up there. So don't sit down and think that it is not our ten yet. That time is coming soon,” she said.



Darko-Opoku's message stressed that confidence is a journey of self-discovery and growth, and every woman has the potential to sit at any table and stand on any platform with poise and assurance.



