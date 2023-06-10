Obrafour vs Drake: It wouldn't have gotten to this stage if the right things were done from onset - Epixode

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Reggae and Dancehall artiste, Epixode has opined that sampling of songs will never come to an end in the music scene.



Expressing his views about the lawsuit filed by Obrafour against Drake with regard to copyright, he said the right thing wasn’t done from the onset.



“Just like what’s happening between Obrafour and Drake, I feel if the right things were done from the beginning, it wouldn’t get to this stage.



"Even the press releases from the various camps don’t portray a united front even to the extent of facing Drake and his lawyers because these guys made the laws," he said.



He also cited the need to rather collaborate, rather than tow this path.



“Sometimes we have to look beyond these things and how about collaboration between these artistes where we fuse Hiplife and Hip Hop for the next generation to enjoy,” he suggested.