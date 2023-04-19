Obrafour seeks US$10 million from Drake in a 2023 lawsuit

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Canadian rapper Drake has been sued by Ghana's Hiplife legend, Obrafour over copyright infringement in his 2022 song 'Calling My Name' off his ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ album.



The court document, according to 3news.com, revealed that Drake's team reached out to Obrafour for the use of his song 'Oye Ohene' remix which features Tinny and although he denied the request, Drake still went on with his move.



Obrafour, real named Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko, who through his lawyers filed the case in the Southern District of New York, is seeking “at least $10 million in damages” from Drake.



When news of the lawsuit became public, Ghanaian social media users shared their opinion with a pledge to follow the case which is of interest to many.



Drake with a net worth is 250 million dollars was in November 2022 sued together with 21 Savage having used the Vogue name and trademark without consent in their joint album, “Her Loss”.





