Obrafour is avoiding a collabo with me - Pappy Kojo laments

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Rap star Pappy Kojo has said he suspects that rap legend Obrafour is avoiding a collaboration with him.



Pappy made the observation on Accra-based Multimedia's Prime Morning TV programme today, Friday, December 16, 2022.



"I really love Obrafour," he first told his host KMJ.



According to Pappy, musicians like "Obrafour and Reggie Rockstone, these guys, literally raised me."



The Takoradi-born 'Awo'a' hitmaker bragged half-seriously that, for Obrafour in particular, "I know his own lyrics more than he even does."



He lamented the 'Pae Mu Ka' hitmaker seems to be avoiding working on a song with him, however.



Born Jason Gaisie, alias Pappy Kojo, he suspects Obrafour does not want to work with him because of the words he uses in his music.



"I think because of my lyrics," he said.



Pappy Kojo, 33, a Hiphop/Hiplife artiste, is big on hedonistic lyrics. His latest single, from his new extended play (EP), 'Nothing Matters', is called 'Frass'. The chorus is about smoking and getting high.



Obrafour, reportedly 46, a Hiphop/Hiplife icon and a popular member of the Seventh Adventist Day Church, does music which explores themes of spirituality, love, social commentary and Pan Africanism.