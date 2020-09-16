Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Obrafour is a real gem when it comes to creativity in music – Guru admits

Veteran rapper, Obrafour

Ghanaian rapper and multiple hitmaker, Maradona Yeboah Adjei known by his stage name as Guru has heaped praises on his "father" Obrafour for his creativity when it comes to the arrangement of music.



Obrafour’s “Kasiebo” song is undoubtedly one of the most creative and controversial songs in the history of Ghana’s music especially in the 21st century.



Guru who was speaking about his first single “Kasiebo” to Mona Gucci in an interview on Kantanka TV on the programme “Link Up” spoke so highly of his former boss.



“We had the inspiration for Kasiebo song inside a trotro when Agya Abrifa was reading the 6:00 clock news. That is where we got it, and one thing I love about Obrafour is that he understands the creative aspect of music."



"Because with a song like “Kasiebo” if you don’t get someone who is very deep, it will be difficult to bring out such creativity but he (Obrafour) was able to arrange the son to suit the concept we needed”.



However, Guru in his interview revealed that, since the release of “Kasiebio” he is still having enemies around mostly with people who think the diss song was directed at them.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.