Oboy Siki proudly declares himself a womanizer

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Kumawood actor Nana Kofi Agyeman, widely recognized as Oboy Siki, has caused a stir with his recent revelation that he considers himself a womanizer by nature.



During an interview with Akoma FM, the actor proudly admitted to being a womanizer, which has been met with mixed reactions.



Although it's no secret about his flirtatious behaviour with women both within and outside the movie industry, fueled by his fame and popularity.



However, his candid admission during the interview left many Ghanaians in shock, as he boldly claimed to have been a womanizer from birth.



"I am a womanizer by birth, and the movie industry also helped shape my womanizing character," he expressed in the local dialect, Twi.



Oboy Siki's words have dazzled Ghanaians and sparked intense conversations. Some view his openness as an audacious acknowledgement of his traits, while others criticize his behaviour, considering it inappropriate and disrespectful towards women.



The actor's revelation has once again highlighted the controversial nature of his persona and the discussions surrounding his actions.



As debates continue to unfold, Oboy Siki's statements serve as a reminder of the ongoing dialogue about gender dynamics, respect, and the responsibility of public figures to promote positive values in society.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho and E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV here:



















ADA/FNOQ