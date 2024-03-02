Oboy Siki celebrates birthday at a cemetary

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Controversial Ghanaian actor, Oboy Siki is in the trends once again as he chose to celebrate his birthday in an unusual way.



While other celebrities would choose to mark their special days at an orphanage, a hospital, or just a simple birthday bash, Oboy Siki decided to mark his at a cemetery.



Videos making rounds on social media and sighted by GhanaWeb showed the veteran Kumawood actor, real name Nana Kofi Agyeman, clad in a ceremonial Kente cloth as he stood behind a table laden with a cake and assorted drinks.



"Today is a special day for me. This is my birthday and I've decided to celebrate it at a cemetery. We will pour alcohol to the gods and then cut the cake," he was spotted saying in the video.



In a longer video on YouTube, Oboy Siki poured libation before he was joined by some friends to cut the cake.



Meanwhile, in a 2023 interview, Oboy predicted that he would die in 2024.



He said he would not die by any spiritual medicine or accident, but peacefully in his room.



He said he has told his family and friends about his death and he is not afraid of it.



Today is Ghanaian actor Oboy Siki's birthday, and he has decided to celebrate it at the cemetery. Already he said he has entered into an arrangement with God and wishes to die this year. pic.twitter.com/PDYRvEvQgP — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) March 2, 2024

