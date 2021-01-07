Entertainment of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Obour set to cut off dreadlocks on birthday

Bice Osei Kuffour known popularly as Obour, is set to fulfill his promise of cutting down his dreadlocks.



The former NPP parliamentary aspirant, in a video sighted by Zionfelix.net, confirmed that his iconic dreadlocks which he has kept for many years would be cut off this year.



Obour was captured telling veteran musician Okyeame Kwame during a show at +233 bar that he will get rid of the dreadlocks on his 40th birthday which falls this year.



The former MUSIGA boss added that from his next birthday onwards, a 'new Obour' will be born adding that Ghanaians should anticipate something big when that happens.



