Entertainment of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Obofour dances to Master KG's smash hit 'Jerusalema'

play videoRev Obofour(middle) boogieing boogieing down

Reverend Obofour appears to still be in celebratory mood almost a month after throwing a lavish christening for his triplet babies.



A video widely in circulation on social media and sighted by GhanaWeb features the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel, showing off his dancing skills in what appears to be a formation dance with other members of his church.



Flanked by the young men clad in black and white apparels, the hipster pastor who wore a matching white outfit joined as they boogied to hit song ‘Jerusalema’ sang by South African sensation Master KG.



It appears the video was recorded on the premises of Reverend Obofour as they could be seen dancing at the forecourt of a beautiful white storey-building.



This will not be the first time the leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel is being captured dancing to trending smash hits.



There have been instances where he has been filmed dancing to songs by Ghanaian dancehall artistes during his church service as well as remakes of trending hiplife songs in the country.





