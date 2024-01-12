Obinim narrates what happened when he went to heaven in the spiritual realm

Entertainment of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The head pastor of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has recounted a moment when he went to heaven in the spiritual realm.



According to his narration, he got to a place that looked like heaven with the gate of the entrance quite tall to the extent that he has never seen it before and no story building in the world can match the height.



He noted that he met a very giant man who was at the entrance standing in front of the gate and asked him to give him access to the city, but he denied him, stating that it was not yet time for him to join them.



Speaking in a live TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Obinim disclosed that the giant man who seemed to him like Jesus Christ told him to go back and continue being kind to people and remain holy in Christ, thereby his prayers shall be answered.



“I have died before [spiritually], I got to the entrance of heaven. I have never seen any story building that is longer than the gate. Behind it, I could see a lot of lights in the city. The road I was using was a very nice one which was fully tarred. I met a very tall man in front of the gate, I would say it was Jesus Christ. He asked me about my mission there and I said I wanted to enter the city.



“He responded that my time was not up yet, and when the time was due they would take me there. I insisted on going to the city because it's beautiful but he refused. The man told me to go back and continue my generosity, be holy in the lord and he will listen to my prayers. So those who preach about salvation without being generous and kind, a time will come when they will regret it,” he narrated.



Bishop Daniel Obinim has been trending on social media recently following his comments about the near-collapse state of his church.



He lamented about the decline of membership in his church and expressed regret over his public feud with the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



