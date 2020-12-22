Music of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: Raissa Sambou, Contributor

Oberempong Cynthia launches album dubbed Aseda

Oberempong Cynthia, Musician

Versatile gospel musician, Oberempong Cynthia has released her latest album dubbed "Aseda" with a call on Ghanaians to support the underprivileged in the society.



The event was held at the Apostolic Excellence Grace Chapel at New Bortianor Kasoa,

and attended by artistes including Yaa Serwaa, Minister C.K and Prince Peter amongst others.



The occasion was also used to launch the musician's annual music festival christened 'Oberempong Praise' aimed at raising funds to support orphanages across the country.



In an interview on the sidelines of the programme, the beautiful singer indicated that the inspiration behind the title of the album the goodness of the Lord in her life.



"God has shown me and all my loved ones so much mercy and this is to give thanks to him for his unending love and mercies. God has done so much for me and what I have to give him in return is the fruit of my lips. May his name be praised forever."



I will continue to adore my maker for even in this pandemic, we are still alive and strong. All I have to say is thank you, God. I entreat everyone to continue to support me as I touch lives through my gospel song ministry," she said.



Oberempong Cynthia explained that funds raised during the event would go into supporting the less privileged especially orphans because serving the needy as part of her divine calling and that is what brings her utmost satisfaction.



The songstress, therefore, called on other musicians, corporate organisations and Ghanaians, in general, to consider the underprivileged in all their endeavours so that with every little help from each and every member of the society, lives of the vulnerable in the country can be improved tremendously to the glory of God.



According to her, "Obrempong Praise" is here to stay. It is a good initiative and I believe God will make it sustainable to the glory of his name. We hope to keep improving 'Oberempong Praise until it becomes the biggest gospel music event in the country."



Musician Yaa Serwaa after her performance at the event congratulated

Obrempong Cynthia on the release of her album and called on Ghanaians to continue to support her.



The Kumasi based artiste also performed some of her hit songs at the fun-filled event to the admiration of the audience.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.