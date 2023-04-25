Obaapa Christy explains why she charges to perform at events

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Ghanaian gospel singer, Obaapa Christy, has explained some of the challenges musicians face when performing, particularly the often-overlooked expenses associated with touring.



Speaking on the United Showbiz show, Christy revealed that she charges for her performances due to the expenses involved in getting ready for shows, such as the cost of makeup and costumes.



According to her, makeup and costumes are expensive, and she can't wear them anywhere after today's show.



“From day one, when I began singing and granting interviews, I was asked if I charged before performing at shows." And I said yes. I charge. They ask, as a Christian, why do you charge?’



“Makeup is expensive, and a costume to appear good is equally expensive because I can’t wear it anywhere after today and I also have to eat. This is our work. Even the Bible says he who works for the Lord eats from their gains,” she stated.



While emphasizing the importance of honesty and transparency in the music industry, Obaapa Christy encouraged performers to be truthful with themselves about their expectations and financial needs.



She also noted that she sees nothing wrong with asking for pay and urged others to be open and honest about their compensation requirements.



“Initially, people used to say that they'd perform for free, but now when they want to charge, they’ll be referred to the comments they made on this subject. I think we should be honest with ourselves, especially if it doesn’t offend God,” she added.





