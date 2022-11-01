OV details how Stonebwoy's ‘sack’ pushed her into depression, then an asylum

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2018 MTN Hitmaker winner, Okailey Verse, famously known as OV, has said that she went into a depressive state after Stonebwoy sacked her.



Talking to Giovani on the 3FM Drive, the female artiste mentioned that she felt she wasn't important, and with time, she avoided people.



“It was after the exit. It was something that hit me very hard. It got me thinking, ‘Am I not enough? It started giving me doubts about deserving to be on a label.



“It put me through some state that I will not wish for my enemy. It put me through a lot. I was depressed. It got to a point I stayed away from everybody,” she said.



She also added how she suffered a psychotic episode when she went to throw her weight behind a colleague.



According to the female vocalist, if she hadn't been rushed home in an Uber, she would have probably gone naked.



“I was at a friend’s event. When I got there, I felt like something was not right. So I went out. I started feeling a burning sensation and wanted to take off my clothes,” she disclosed.



Following that, the MTN Hitmaker reality star revealed that she was confined in a sanitorium after her depression caused paralysis.



“I was confined for two weeks. It got to a point where they unknowingly gave me an overdose of the medicine, and I was paralyzed and drooling all over”.



While many would assume she may have been into drugs, OV has debunked that she never took narcotic drugs while attributing her mental illness to depression.



OV is promoting her new single titled "Shush," which gives a deeper insight into her struggles and salvation.



ADA/BOG