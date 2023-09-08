OV challenges Stonebwoy to reveal truth behind her departure from Burniton Music

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2023

Okailey Verse, popularly known as OV, has issued a bold challenge to her former label boss, Livingstone Setakla, who is also known as Stonebwoy, urging him to address the speculation surrounding her departure from Burniton Music Group.



OV gained widespread recognition after winning the 2019 edition of the MTN Hitmaker music reality TV competition.



Her exceptional stage presence and musical talents swiftly earned her a contract with Burniton Music Group (BMG) following her victory.



After signing with the label, she released her hit single ‘Want Me,’ which featured the renowned reggae/dancehall artist Stonebwoy. However, their collaboration proved to be short-lived.



In mid-2019, shocking news broke that OV, along with her labelmate Kelvyn Boy, had been let go from the record label.



This unexpected development sparked numerous speculations from many quarters, leaving many puzzled.



Despite all these speculations and the allegations that these two musicians and the former manager of Stonnebwoy, Blackk Cedi, were let go because of some underhand dealing they engaged in, the exact reasons for their departure have remained undisclosed by both parties.



During a recent interview on Kwaku Manu’s ‘Aggressive Show,’ OV revealed that her former boss, Stonebwoy, possesses the true insight into why they parted ways with the label.



She expressed her reluctance to delve into the details but issued a direct challenge to the media: “I dare you, presenters, to ask him about the reasons behind our departure from the label and encourage him to reveal the truth.”



