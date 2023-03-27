OTJ set to release his first single of the year

Music of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: William Beeko, Contributor

First Klass signee OTJ (Obibini Takyi Jnr.) after some months of vigorous studio work, is gearing up to release his first project of the year 2023.



He calls this new song 'POISON' which falls in line with the typical Ghanaian Highlife flavour.



'POISON' is a Love Song which OTJ also featured one very young talented Kumasi-based Artist DREAM BOY ALFA, who delivered exceptionally well by crooning along with the vocals.



Without any shred of doubt, OTJ is seeking to redefine and ignite a new wave of fire into Ghana's evergreen and enviable Highlife Music Genre.



OTJ committed a great deal of Highlife repertoire into this 'POISON' song.



The 'POISON' track is warmly groovy and mellifluously infectious making it a must-listen track and suitable for all ages of music lovers.



This time around, OTJ is displaying a barrel of musical ear candy by all standards, coupled with excellent mastercraft and an entertaining showmanship.



Watch out for this space as the song POISON drops real soon.



Follow OTJ across all social media platforms.



His songs are also available on all digital and music streaming platforms.