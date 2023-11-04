OJ Black finally laid to rest

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The late Ghanaian musician, Andrew Nii Akrashie, popularly known as OJ Black has finally been laid to rest at the Gethsemane Cemetery in East Legon, Accra.



This was preceded by a burial service at the Empowerment Worship Center, where he served diligently as an astute man of God prior to his demise.



The burial service was witnessed by family, friends, past students of the Achimota school, members of the entertainment fraternity among others.



Emotional tributes poured in from his family, particularly, his mother, who had since been in an inconsolable state.



The late OJ Black is survived by a mother and a younger sister.



The late singer who died at age 40, left behind no wife or kids.



