‘OB Amponsah is a monster’ – Basketmouth

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha popularly known as ‘Basketmouth’ has eulogized Ghanaian comedian, OB Amponsah.



Basketmouth who is currently on a media tour in Ghana ahead of his ‘Unprovoked’ comedy show said, although he hasn’t encountered a lot of Ghanaian comedians, OB Amponsah is a genius in the field.



Describing him as a ‘great guy’, the Nigerian comedian said he has been an ardent follower of OB’s works, thereby citing one of his performances he witnessed in Nigeria as incredible.



The 44-year-old Nigerian described OB Amponsah as a ‘monster’ in comedy.



“I have not really worked with a lot of Ghanaian comedians but the few ones I have worked with delivered well. O B Amponsah was in Nigeria and he nailed it. He represented you guys well. He was a monster, he killed it. He is a great guy and I love his works. he will be performing at my show as well,” he stated in an interview with HitzFM’s Andy Dosty.



It can be recalled that in 2019, OB Amponsah was billed for the Basketmouth’s ‘Lord of the Ribs’ concert in Nigeria.



Describing it as one of the biggest stages he had mounted at that time, OB in an interview with Sammy Flex, said he was given one of the biggest paychecks after the event.











