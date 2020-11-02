Entertainment of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: 3 News

O’bouy evicted from TV3’s Mentor

O’bouy, of team Edem, has been evicted from the Mentor reality show on Sunday.



He becomes the second contestant to exit the competition.



The Northern zone representative left the competition as a result of low votes and low judges scores.



He performed “Bend down, pause” originally by Runtown featuring Wizkid.



Abyna Morgan from the middle zone won the star performer for the night.

