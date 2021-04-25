Nutty Rankin releases 'See Dem Coming' featuring Hans Bekx

Music of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: Richmond Addy, Contributor

Cutting across with versatility, young, talented and one of the pioneers of the reggae dancehall genre, Nutty Rankin, comes again with a gyrating reggae cadence, dubbed ”see dem coming”.



The song, which features Hans Bekz ushers fan’s into a realm of illumination, exposing the secret plots of the wicked. The four-minute and forty-one seconds track equally assure fans of the never-ending protection and the need not to fear the enemy if they involve God in their dealings.



Born Isaac Quarshie, Nutty Rankin, as he’s famously known in the Showbiz circles believes his latest single, see dem coming will help the industry achieve its purpose by notching a good standing and putting Ghana on a deserved pedestal, globally.



The song which is already enjoying massive airplay on the various radio and television stations across Africa was produced by KIBHANS, a talented young producer whose relentless efforts lead to the discovery of most of our budding talents in the Ghanaian music circles.







Known for his creative abilities, Nutty Rankin is celebrated for churning out hit singles such as 'Shaa Wele' which featured Ruff ‘n’ Smooth, Tic-Tac and Obour, 'Suro nipa' amongst other popular ones.



The song is currently available on all the digital music portals for your streaming pleasures. Update your playlist by streaming this conscious tune and thank me later.