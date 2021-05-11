Nothing will make me remove my dreadlocks – Shasha Marley

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Daryl Kofi Doku

Reggae singer Shasha Marley has said that under no circumstance will he cut down his dreadlocks.



According to him, his locks form part of his identity and belief and that he will not trim it for anything.



There have been suggestions by some Rastafarians that they are discriminated against because of their hairstyle.



But in an interview with Daryl Twosteps, the Takoradi-born reggae musician intimated that he is yet to suffer such experience.



He said he has not any point lost out on an opportunity due to his dreadlocks.



‘’Nothing will cause me to cut my hair, because even my church and my pastors have accepted me, I sit in the front row with my hair and all that, so I don’t see anything that will make me cut my hair, so unless I grow bold.



’No, no, I haven’t had that experience yet, because I started growing this when I became of age and I started doing my own thing. I did not go under any institution’’ .



Shasha Marley also revealed one of most embarrassing moments in his career life. He mentioned an incident a where attempted to rob him of his phone.



“…Ooh well it got to a point in time, something bad happen. I entered somewhere to perform and the fans came shouting my name here and there. We were having fun then all of a sudden something funny happened”.



“Someone tried to pull my phone from my pocket so one of my guys saw it... .And men, it was a bad experience. The way my guy flogged him. He flogged him to the extent that and I felt bad we freed him”.



